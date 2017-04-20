Greg Cosell's NFL draft preview: Jabrill Peppers' NFL fit, and a deep class of defensive backs

Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers became a household name in college football last season because of his versatility. He played many different positions for the Wolverines, and played well.

What the NFL has to figure out is where Peppers fits as a pro.

I think Peppers needs to focus on and learn one position at the NFL level. And despite his high-level athleticism, I think he’ll have a transition to make in the NFL and it could take time for him to develop into a quality player. He had a lot of snaps in the box in college, and that won’t be the case in the NFL.

I think Peppers is at his best playing in space away from bodies where his athleticism and movement can be maximized. He’s not a naturally physical player, but he can be a multi-dimensional safety with the ability to match up man-to-man on tight ends and play the slot in sub-packages.

Here’s what I see as Peppers’ strengths and weaknesses, and after that I’ll offer my breakdowns of some other top defensive backs in this draft class:

STRENGTHS

NFL teams won’t have to worry about Peppers being overmatched athletically.

Peppers is very athletic and fluid in his movement with twitch and explosion. He has an excellent burst and change of direction, both in the box and outside the formation.

While I think Peppers will have to settle at one position, his versatility is a plus. He can match up against wide receivers or tight ends in the slot. He had snaps at single-high safety in some sub-packages. He not only had the physical ability to play multiple positions effectively, he understood how to play multiple positions too.

Peppers was at his best when he was clean, in space, and could react with his quickness and explosiveness. He was a terrific fit in Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown’s defense, where he was a hybrid linebacker-safety who played near the line of scrimmage in multiple alignments and could react to the play.

You can get a sense of his explosiveness when he is playing in space on this stop against Penn State:

