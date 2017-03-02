Greg Cosell's NFL draft preview: DeShone Kizer has physical tools that will excite teams

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer has traits that will get people excited.

He has good size. He has the physical tools and arm strength to make every necessary throw in the NFL. He also has ability as a runner.

Like the other two players generally considered to be in the top three quarterbacks of this year’s draft (I analyzed Deshaun Watson in this piece, and I talked about Mitch Trubisky here), there are questions about him as a prospect. There are concerns about his throwing fundamentals, accuracy and ability to see the whole field. That’s not unusual; all college quarterbacks have issues to clean up when they enter the NFL. But teams will have to decide if Kizer’s issues can be fixed with coaching.

After watching his tape, here are the strengths and weaknesses of Kizer’s game:

STRENGTHS

Kizer really flashed as a thrower. He can sit on his back foot and drive the ball with velocity late in the down. He’s one of the best throwers in the draft class, a much more natural thrower with overall better arm talent than Trubisky.

Here’s a pass against Virginia Tech that shows Kizer’s arm strength. With an unblocked rusher coming in, Kizer drives a 29-yard throw to Equanimeous St. Brown.

Kizer also showed some instincts for being an anticipation thrower, with good timing. When he is comfortable in the pocket and gets a clear picture, he’s an excellent thrower with everything you’re looking for in an NFL quarterback. A 31-yard touchdown on a post route to Chris Finke was Kizer at his best: reading coverage, easy delivery, accurate throw.

