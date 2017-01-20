Greg Cosell's NFC championship preview: Aaron Rodgers can still beat good defensive calls

We looked at some of the strategic elements to watch for in the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. Now let’s break down some things to watch in the NFC championship game:

PACKERS OFFENSE VS. FALCONS DEFENSE

The problem with preparing for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with how well he’s playing, is that a defensive coordinator can make a good play call and Rodgers can beat it anyway.

We saw it in the wild-card round against the New York Giants, and we saw it last week against the Dallas Cowboys too. It has to be disheartening. You watch film, figure out the right call for the right spot, and Rodgers ruins it with a great play. The Atlanta Falcons will have the same problem this week.

Here’s a play from the Packers’ first possession last week. The Cowboys had a late rotation from an initial split safety look to “Cover 3” zone, with three defenders each responsible for a deep third of the field. And Rodgers just beat this disguised coverage with his arm strength. Rodgers went to the hitch route by Randall Cobb and safety Barry Church, the flat defender in “Cover 3,” had a great reaction to the throw. Rodgers just beat Church with velocity.

When people question if arm strength matters for an NFL quarterback, keep that play in mind.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli did a good job mixing pressures and coverages as the game progressed. But again, Rodgers can simply beat you with great individual throws. In the third quarter, the Cowboys went to “Cover 2” zone behind a three-man rush. The Cowboys covered the “Y stick” route to Jared Cook well, with linebacker Kyle Wilber sitting in underneath coverage. So Rodgers just made the play improvisational. He ran to his right and made a big-time sideline throw to Cobb as he got hit by Maliek Collins. A very good defensive play call turned into a 25-yard gain for the offense.

