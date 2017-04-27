The great I-League title-run must not distract us from the impending struggle of Indian football coaches

It really is a heartening sight to see two enterprising Indian coaches in Khalid Jamil and Sanjoy Sen battle it out for the crown of Indian football - an engrossing tussle between Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC - that has captured the attention of the entire Indian footballing fraternity like nothing else has in the recent past.

With one final day of reckoning still left to come down on us, the excitement and euphoria that surrounds the final matchday of the 2017 I-League is at a crescendo. Not only has Sanjoy Sen and Khalid Jamil caught the eye this time around. Shillong Lajong's Thangboi Singto is scripting an endearing story of his own in Meghalaya with his persistence in youth while Derrick Pereira has had a wonderful spell in charge of Churchill Brothers after he took over midseason.

Aizawl FC heroes

All this casts sunshine on the work these coaches have done, especially in comparison to what the foreign coaches have achieved this season. Dave Rogers has struggled with DSK Shivajians while Albert Roca, despite a phenomenal AFC Cup run late last year, has not been able to match the highs Bengaluru have achieved in the past seasons and conceded the title quite early. Trevor Morgan also failed to sustain his impressive start with East Bengal and has been sacked.

With the spotlight firmly on M/s. Jamil and Sen ahead of the D-Day on April 30th, two other Indian coaches in Singto and V Soundararajan (Chennai City) will play kingmakers - something that should have gladdened the hearts of an average Indian football fan. But one might be forced to enjoy it while it lasts because, in all probability, this is likely to be the final time in the near future when two Indian managers go head-to-head for India's domestic football title.

This is where the uncertainty over India's domestic football restructuring comes into play. The proposed merger between the I-League and the IMG-Reliance owned Indian Super League (ISL) could see the latter replace the former as India's premier footballing competition.

If it happens, there will definitely be greater focus on the game with improved coverage and the inclusion of prominent stars from Europe and Latin America - all excellent developments which are likely to help in the spread of the game throughout the country.

But what of the Indian coaches? What future do they hold when (and if) ISL kicks off as India's main league?

Most of the ISL franchises prefer celebrated foreign coaches who, to be fair, do bring a different perspective and quality into the game. But as things stand, even if a club wants to appoint a promising Indian coach, they are in a position where their hands are tied.

It is no secret that ISL regulations state that the head coach of a team must have experience in one of the top leagues in Europe or Latin America or at least should have been a successful player in one of the said leagues and is now looking to get into coaching. This clause effectively rules out an Indian coach taking over the mantle of an ISL franchise.

In fact, the highest position an Indian could hope to reach is the assistant coach. Churchill's Derrick Pereira has already agreed to become FC Goa's assistant coach next season and more could follow.

