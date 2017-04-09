Graveman takes no-hit bid into 7th, A's beat Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, throws to the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Kendall Graveman is the Oakland Athletics' ace in the absence of injured Sonny Gray, and pitched Saturday night like he deserves the recognition full time.

Graveman held Texas hitless until Mike Napoli homered with two outs in the seventh inning, and the A's beat the Rangers and Yu Darvish 6-1.

Graveman (2-0) gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking one primarily with an effective sinker. The 26-year-old righty won on opening day, too.

''He's our ace of our staff right now,'' catcher Stephen Vogt said. ''Darvish was outstanding as well today in his own way, and Kendall outpitched him. He's the guy we know can go and do that for us every time out.''

Graveman had allowed only one runner and had a 2-0 lead before Napoli sent a drive into Oakland's bullpen in left-center for his first home run of the season. While he was aware of his no-hit bid, he said he was more concerned with a tight ballgame during his final inning.

''You've got to continue to attack because you can't walk anyone and then the tying run's at the plate,'' he said.

Napoli's homer relieved A's manager Bob Melvin of the burden of whether to allow Graveman, who threw 85 pitches, to continue with the no-hit try.

''Nerve-wracking for us, especially this time of the year,'' Melvin said.

A pair of A's relievers finished the combined two-hitter.

Darvish (0-1) allowed one run in six innings on four hits and three walks, striking out five. His 3-10 career record against Oakland is his worst against any big league opponent.

Oakland's first run was scored by Matt Joyce following a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch that Darvish thought could have been called a strike. Ryon Healy followed with a double, and Joyce scored on a one-out grounder.

''I've got to let it go,'' Darvish said of the walk through a translator. ''I've got to execute the next pitch and get them out. That was my focus.''

Yonder Alonso, who turned 30 on Saturday, homered during a three-run eighth.

Jed Lowrie had three hits for the A's, including an RBI double.

Nomar Mazara, the majors' leading hitter going into the game at .588 for Texas, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts for his first hitless game of the season.

IF AT FIRST YOU DON'T SUCCEED

Graveman was almost done in by lack of control throwing to second base. After walking Rougned Odor in the second, Graveman fielded a comebacker by Jonathan Lucroy, but his throw to second base pulled shortstop Marcus Semien off the bag for an error. The next batter, Joey Gallo, also grounded back to the mound. Graveman's throw to second was accurate, and Semien's relay to first completed the double play.

''It's something that in the past I would have let it escalate and that would have gotten out of hand,'' Graveman said.

SHORT HOPS

Rajai Davis broke an 0-for-13 skid with a fifth-inning double. He then was picked off, Darvish's first with the Rangers. ... Odor singled in the seventh and his hit in all five Texas games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: 3B Trevor Plouffe (illness) was a late lineup scratch and is expected to play Sunday. . Gray (strained right shoulder) will throw an extended bullpen session on Monday in Kansas City.

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (right biceps soreness) is scheduled to pitch five innings in extended spring training in Arizona on Monday. . RHP Tanner Scheppers (left abdominal discomfort) will begin a rehab stint on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

A's: LHP Sean Manaea, who left spring training with a big league club for the first time, got a no-decision last Tuesday vs. the Angels after allowing four runs in six innings.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (0-1) gave up three runs in six innings in last Tuesday's loss to Cleveland. He's 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 career games vs. the A's.

