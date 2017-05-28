Graveman going on DL; A's to recall Mengden for Monday start

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Kendall Graveman throws to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Oakland Athletics plan to put pitcher Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list Monday and recall right-hander Daniel Mengden from Triple-A Nashville to make his first major league start of the season in Cleveland.

Graveman was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night at Yankee Stadium, the second time his pitching shoulder has flared up this year. Even though an MRI was clean, A's manager Bob Melvin said Sunday this DL stint will probably last longer than the previous one - Graveman was sidelined from April 15-26 with a strained right shoulder.

''He's taking some meds now, and it's still sore,'' Melvin said. ''We've been through this once before, so we're going to let this thing calm down before he even starts some strengthening again.

''We want to make sure once he starts throwing again he's not pushing through any pain or anything like that.''

The team's opening day starter, Graveman is 2-2 with 3.83 ERA in eight starts this year. He will become the second member of the rotation to go on the DL in a span of three days.

Right-hander Jesse Hahn was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, with a strained right triceps. To fill that spot, righty Jharel Cotton was brought back from Triple-A and pitched well in a 3-2 loss to New York.

The 24-year-old Mengden missed much of the first two months this season following surgery on his right foot. He came off the disabled list May 20 and was optioned to Nashville.

''He had to overcome some injury things, obviously. Not with his arm, but he worked hard to get back where he is, so it'll be good to get him back,'' Melvin said.

Including his rehab assignment, Mengden is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in four Triple-A starts this year. He reached the majors for the first time last season and went 2-9 with a 6.50 ERA in 14 starts for Oakland.

Mengden was acquired from Houston in July 2015 in a trade for pitcher Scott Kazmir. The right-hander was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 starts combined at Double-A and Triple-A last year.

''This is part of the depth that we have here,'' Melvin said. ''We've got a lot of good young pitching.''

