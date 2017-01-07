Granlund, Miller lead Canucks past Flames, 4-2

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23) fights for control of the puck with Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Markus Granlund had two goals and an assist, Ryan Miller made 44 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Michael Chaput and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver in the opener of the home-and-home series that ends Saturday night in Calgary. The Canucks have their longest winning streak since December 2013.

Michael Frolik scored twice for Calgary, Mikael Backlund had two assists and Brian Elliott stopped nine shots.