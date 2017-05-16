Bob Marley's grandson signs contract with Washington Redskins

Nico Marley, shown here during his college career at Tulane, signed with the Redskins. (AP)

Bob Marley is one of the greatest musicians of all time, and it turns out he had some good genes for American football too.

On Tuesday the Washington Redskins signed linebacker Nico Marley … yes, he’s Bob Marley’s grandson. Marley played at Tulane, got a rookie camp tryout and the team liked him enough to sign him to a deal.





Nico Marley is the son of Rohan Marley, one of Bob’s many children (the exact number has been debated for a long time). Rohan Marley played linebacker at the University of Miami (Fla.) in the early 1990s and for a brief time in the Canadian Football League.

Nico Marley still has an uphill battle to make the Redskins’ roster, as all undrafted rookies do. He’s a 5-foot-8, 195-pound linebacker, and his size indicates he might need to move to safety. But he led Tulane with 88 tackles last season, including 14 for loss, and apparently the Redskins liked what they saw enough to give him a longer look.

No matter what happens next, Marley just became one of the most interesting stories on Washington’s roster.

