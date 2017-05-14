Graham Rahal charges from 20th to 6th at INDYCAR Grand Prix

Graham Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have struggled as the lone single-car team in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2017. With a best finish of tenth, Rahal languished back in 17th in the championship standings.

Things didn’t look much better heading into race day at the INDYCAR Grand Prix, as Rahal qualified a lowly 20th. However, race day finally yielded some positives for Rahal and crew, as pace, strategy, and strong overtaking saw Rahal climb all the way up to sixth at race’s end. It is Rahal’s best finish of the 2017 season.

“We were on attack mode in the first stint. We had to pump out a whole bunch of qualifying laps and close the gaps,” Rahal said of the effort. “My United Rentals boys did a great job in the pits because we got by a lot of guys there and we were able to pass a lot of guys. Overall I’m pleased with the day that we had.”

Further, the result brings in a sizeable donation of $8,500 for SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops, which was featured on Rahal’s No. 15 Honda this weekend, and was something he emphasized the importance of after the race. “We completed all 85 laps and raised $100 a lap for SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops which means a lot to me. It’s just a good way to start the month.”

The sixth-place vaults Rahal to 13th in the championship as attention shifts to the upcoming 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.