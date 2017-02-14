Grady Sizemore returns to the Indians with a brand new job

Grady Sizemore has returned to the Cleveland Indians.

Don’t order that new jersey quite yet, because he hasn’t returned as a player. The 34-year-old former center fielder has started a new chapter in his life, one where he doesn’t play baseball, but instead helps the players of today get prepared for what tomorrow may bring. Sizemore has been hired by the Indians as an advisor to their player development department, and he’s already on the job.

According to Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com, Sizemore will spend several weeks assisting players at major league camp, and then he’ll head over to minor league camp for the remainder of spring training. His specific responsibilities during the season aren’t known, but he’ll be doing things both on and off the field. His job description probably doesn’t include duties as a dancing on-field mascot, but we can dream, can’t we?

There’s no better place than Cleveland for Sizemore to start his off-the-field career. He played for the Indians for eight years, hitting .269/.357/.473 with 139 home runs and 134 stolen bases. He was a three-time All-Star, and won two Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger. After 2011, Sizemore spent two years recovering from various injuries, including surgeries on his knee and back. he didn’t return to the majors until 2014, and spent parts of two seasons with three different teams. He last played in 2015 for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Injuries really robbed Sizemore of a longer baseball career, but he’s showing everyone that just because he can’t play anymore doesn’t mean he can’t contribute to the sport he loves.

