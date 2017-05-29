Grading every Seahawks head coach in history: Part 1

Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks former coach Chuck Knox (right) and former quarterback Jim Zorn at the Seattle Seahawks 12Fest fan rally in the Desert at Chase Field prior to Super Bowl XLIX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2017 season about to begin, it’s time to take a look at every Seahawks head coach in history and grade them. Note: any coach that has not completed a full season will be abstained from judgement but still noted.

Jack Patera: ​C+

Seasons: ​7 Winning percentage: .372

Playoffs: ​N/A

Other Awards: 1978 Coach of the Year

In 1976, the NFL introduced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks as expansion teams. For those that do not know how the team was created, the Seahawks used the combination of multiple draft picks in the 1976 draft, signing free agents and trades to finalize their roster that would play in the infamous Kingdome. While Seattle may have had one of its worst seasons, Seattle players and fans did not care. Seattle had its team, especially Jim Zorn and Steve Largent.

It was a lack of knowledge and cohesion that gave the Seahawks a rough start. Patera ended the 1976 season at 2-12, but did show an improvement in 1977, going 5-9. With Steve Largent on the field, the Seahawks had a top 10 scoring offense. However, the defense would come up short in complementing the offense. The defense ranked in the bottom 10 in almost every major statistical field.

This improvement continued in 1978 and 1979 with the Seahawks seeing their first winning seasons surpassing expectations and going 9-7. But the pattern of a sub-par defense continued. Which led to a sudden collapse in the following years. From 1980 – 1982, Patera would see the Seahawks go 10-24 before being fired two games into the 1982 season.

Why a C+: Understanding that Patera was dealing with a team that was built mostly through the draft and conglomerated with players that most teams did not want, it is understandable that his first two seasons would go the way they did. However, the drop-off of wins and losses and performance of the team from 1980 – 1982 is too much to ignore. This drop-off led to him being sacked.

Patera never finished higher than 3rd in the AFC West and never made it to the playoffs. As stated before though, being the first coach for a brand new franchise is difficult, especially at the professional level. I’m okay with cutting him some slack.

Mike McCormack: N/A

McCormack entered in 1982 during the second half of the season taking over for Patera. While he will not be ranked, it’s important to note that he took over early in the season after Patera was quickly fired. But he still led the team to a winning season despite the players strike. After the Seahawks hired Chuck Knox as head coach in 1983, McCormack continued to work for the team as general manager.

Chuck Knox: ​B+

Seasons: ​9

Winning percentage:​ .559

Playoffs:​ 1988 AFC West Division Champion

Other Awards: ​1983, 1984 coach of the year (multiple coach of the year awards in 1984)

During his tenure with the Seahawks, Chuck Knox saw only two seasons where he was not at or above .500, including 6 seasons with 9 or more wins and a 3 – 4 playoff record. Knox was able to turn the Seahawks into a team that could become a consistent playoff contender. In 1983, Knox was able to not only take the Seahawks to the postseason, but lead them to the AFC Championship before losing to the then Los Angeles Raiders.

The other claim to fame for Knox is the reputation of the ground and pound in Seattle. Knox was consistent in running the ball to the point that the Seahawks would finish every season above 1,000 yards rushing and totaled over 2,000 in 1983 and from 1986-1988. This consistency of running the ball helped cement Knox as one of the most winningest coaches for Seattle and have the second highest winning percentage.

Why the B+ Grade: Knox led the Seahawks to their first playoff game and eventually all the way to the AFC Championship. Furthermore, he continued to build on his philosophy of running the ball. He also saw Seattle winning its division for the first time since its introduction to the NFL in 1976. Knox was the first consistent head coach Seattle had. He is a member of Seattle’s Ring of Honor, and is being considered for Pro Football’s Head Coaching Hall of Fame.

