Grading every Seahawks head coach in history: Part two

With the 2017 season about to begin, it’s time to take a look at every Seahawks head coach in history and grade them.

Dennis Erickson: ​C-

Seasons:​ 4

Winning percentage: ​.484

Playoffs: ​N/A

Other Awards:​ None

Erickson was one of the last coaches to coach the Seahawks when they were in the AFC West. Erickson was never able to get the Seahawks above .500. However, it was in the 6th round in the 1997 draft that Erickson obtains Hall of Famer Walter Jones.

The Seahawks were a blue chip team that hovered around the middle of the pack in win percentage and total offense. The exception was the 1996 season. In 1996, they were number one in passing yards and touchdowns with the defense following suit. Erickson’s teams, were usually dominant in the passing game, but the defense could not keep up when it mattered. To save fans from remembering the heartbreak of 1997, I won’t go into any more details.

Why C-: Erickson had many weapons at his disposal during his tenure, especially his last two seasons. But while the passing game was going great, the defense was near the bottom for total yards and interceptions. In almost every season, the Seahawks’ rushing or passing defenses were consistently ranked bottom 10 for the NFL.

Mike Holmgren*: ​B+

Seasons: ​10

Winning percentage:​ .538

Playoffs: ​NFC championship 2005, Super Bowl 40 appearance

Other Awards: ​N/A

*: ​Head coach when Seattle changed conferences, leaving the AFC West joining the NFC West in 2002

Having been to two Super Bowls and winning for Green Bay, Seattle made a positive selection in signing Holmgren. Holmgren had a knack for developing quarterbacks including Joe Montana, Steve Young, Brett Favre and Matt Hasselbeck.

Bringing Hasselbeck with him from the Packers as well as drafting greats such as Hutchinson, Jones, Alexander, Trufant and Tatupu, Holmgren brought the Seahawks back to their old glory days that they had not seen since Chuck Knox was the head coach. He finally made the Seahawks division champions in 1999, 11 years after Chuck Knox. Holmgren continued to build upon that success, including the run to Super Bowl 40.

It is not just the winning culture that Holmgren brought to Seattle, but he won over the trust and loyalty of new fans. Being the first to lead the Seahawks in what was called “Seahawks Stadium” (now CenturyLink Field), his competitiveness and passion fueled the flames and placed Seahawks fans on the map as the loudest fans in the NFL. In fact, since 2005, CenturyLink Field owns the title of most false starts by an opposing team. Holmgren made the Seahawks a juggernaut in the NFC. He is cemented as the second best head coach of all time for Seattle.

Why B+: It must be noted that while Seattle did not win, Holmgren did have an influence in creating a roster that brought Seattle to its first Super Bowl. Furthermore, 7 out of 10 of his seasons are above .500 and is still the most winningest coach for Seattle. But after the 2005 Super Bowl loss, the Seahawks never truly recovered. In 2006 and 2008, the Seahawks end up being near the bottom for giveaways and takeaways. In 2008, we see Holmgren’s worst season at 4-10. The team also almost bottomed out in every important statistical feature for the team.

On a positive note, his coaching tree is quite extensive, with seven descendants still in the NFL in coaching positions. These coaches include Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Ron Rivera and Andy Reid. Holmgren’s coaching style had a major influence in the NFL. He is still considered one of the top 50 head coaches in NFL history.

Jim Mora: ​D-

Seasons: ​1

Winning percentage: ​.313

Playoffs: ​N/A

Other Awards: ​First Seahawks coach to be fired after one season

There were high expectations for Mora, maybe too high of expectations. Serving as the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for the Seahawks, Mora was ready to get back to head coaching after being let go by the Atlanta Falcons. While the experience under Holmgren helped him, Mora’s conservativeness combined with questionable play calling at best, led to his eventual release.

