Grading The Chiefs 2017 Draft

The NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror. Even though focus has shifted, there’s still time to take a look at how the Chiefs did in the draft. The Chiefs made some bold moves in this year’s draft, most notably with their selection of Patrick Mahomes. In this draft, Kansas City planned for the future, while also reloading for another deep playoff run. Let’s take a look at how they did.

Round 1: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

In the shocker of the night, the Chiefs moved up 17 spots to grab Mahomes, who looks to be the future at quarterback. Mahomes does so many things well. He has an incredible arm, and has the ability to extend plays to make things happen. The only knock against Mahomes is his pocket presence. Yes, his athletic ability gives him intrigue, but quarterbacks in this league have to win from the pocket. Time will tell to see if Mahomes becomes the franchise quarterback of the future. But, give the Chiefs credit for going out and getting their guy.

Grade: B

Round 2: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

The Chiefs reached a little for Kpassagnon in round two. Even though it was a reach, Kpassagnon brings great athleticism to the table. He projects best as a 3-4 defensive end, but he might also be used as a pass rusher in certain situations. While Kpassagnon is definitely a project, the Chiefs coaching staff could turn him into a solid player. However, this team is in dire need of immediate help. Combine that with who was still there in the second round, the pick leaves some scratching their heads.

Grade: C

Round 3: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

This pick could be one of the steals of the draft. In a deep running back class, Kareem Hunt flies under the radar. Hunt excelled at Toledo as a downhill runner who can bounce off defenders and fight for extra yards. He won’t break away from defenders, but he provides depth and versatility for an offense that will miss Jamaal Charles. Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware might not be able to carry the load, so Hunt should get opportunities early in his career. When we look back on this draft, we may just say that Hunt was one of the best day two picks.

Grade: B+

Round 4: Jehu Chesson, WR, Michigan

In a passing league, there can never be enough playmakers on a roster. The Chiefs desperately need another player who can stretch the field. Tyreek Hill is coming into his own, but Kansas City can use more help along the perimeter. Jeremy Maclin has had injury issues, and he mostly succeeds as a possession receiver. Chris Conley has the athleticism, but he hasn’t emerged as a star. Jehu Chesson could be that guy. Like Tanoh Kpassagnon, Chesson is a project, but he could have good returns as a physical deep threat.

Grade: C+

Round 5: Ukeme Eligwe, LB, Georgia Southern

In the later rounds, teams will take fliers on guys with potential. Ukeme Eligwe wasn’t a household name entering the draft, but Chiefs fans have gotten more info since the draft ended. Eligwe will add depth to a linebacking core with plenty of questions entering 2017. Derrick Johnson is coming off an injury plagued year, and the guys behind him haven’t stepped up. Eligwe is a downhill player who will make his impact near the line of scrimmage. He plays with good instincts, and diagnoses run plays well. He won’t be much of a factor in the passing game, so he might not get many snaps should he get playing time. Still, he’s a solid flier late.

Grade: C+

Round 6: Leon McQuay III, S, USC

The last of the Chiefs 2017 selections, Leon McQuay may be the most intriguing. McQuay played multiple positions at USC, from free safety to strong safety to cornerback. He played near the line of scrimmage a lot, and he was an effective tackler against running backs. He wasn’t spectacular in coverage, but he was serviceable enough to line up there a good number of times each game. McQuay plays with good instincts, and his tackling ability will get him on special teams right away. If he can show good cover skills, there could be a chance he plays in the secondary this season. I like what the Chiefs did here.

