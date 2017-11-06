Gordon relishes return to Tennessee as assistant coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- New Tennessee assistant coach Bridgette Gordon doesn't need to remind the Lady Volunteers what she accomplished in her playing days.

''We see her name in the rafters (so) we figured she's pretty important,'' senior guard/forward Jaime Nared quipped.

Gordon played on Tennessee's first two national championship teams, in 1987 and 1989, and remains the program's No. 2 all-time scorer. She played for Tennessee from 1985-89, reached the Final Four four times and won a gold medal with the 1988 U.S. Olympic team.

She returned to her alma mater with the hopes of helping Tennessee regain the prominence she helped the program establish during former coach Pat Summitt's heyday. Gordon will be on the bench in her new role for the first time Tuesday when the 14th-ranked Lady Vols face Carson-Newman in an exhibition game.

''It's a great thing to be back,'' said Gordon, who was named the most outstanding player in the 1989 Final Four. ''It's an advantage to me because they know I know what it takes to be here, stay here and be successful here.''

Gordon returns at a critical time.

Tennessee is seeking to bounce back from an inconsistent 20-12 season that ended with a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament , only the second time the Lady Vols failed to advance beyond the round of 32. After going 86-20 in the first three seasons under Holly Warlick, Tennessee went 42-26 the last two years .

The Lady Vols are trying to regain their footing with a team that features a pair of highly regarded seniors, Nared and Mercedes Russell , but also will require major contributions from a heralded freshman class.

Gordon and Warlick know each other well. Warlick was an assistant coach on Summitt's staff when Gordon played for Tennessee. Both are Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductees whose jerseys hang from the Thompson-Boling Arena rafters.