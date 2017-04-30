Gor Mahia - Mathare United Preview: K'Ogalo targets top spot in KPL

This going to be a mouth watering clash for two reasons, Mathare United badly need the three points in order to get out of relegation zone, and Gor Mahia needs win to keep up with Posta Rangers at the top.

Three points for the hosts will take them to the summit of the table, while three for the visitors might take them to the 12th position depending on the outcome of other matches this weekend. K'Ogalo has won five, drawn one and lost one of the seven matches played; scoring a total of ten goals and conceding half the figure.

The 'slum boys' have won just one match, drawn three and lost three; scoring five goals in the process and conceding twice the number. Gor Mahia has lost just one of the last sixteen matches played against the 2008 champions, coming way back in July, 2009. It is definitely going to be a huge task for the 'inexperienced' Mathare side.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: With the absence of Kenneth Muguna, Amos Nondi is expected to start and it is a match which he can use to establish himself as an asset to the side. Godfrey Walusimbi might be used in a midfield defensive role considering Earnest Wendo is suspended, he will have a vital role of ensuring the opponents do not trouble his defenders.

Mathare United: Goalkeeper Levis Opiyo will be needed to be at his best to stop the otherwise effective Gor Mahia attacking department. Skipper George Owino is the most experienced member of the Mathare United back four and he has to marshal the defense well.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Sun 30/10/16: Gor Mahia 2-1 Mathare United

Sun 22/05/16: Mathare United 0-2 Gor Mahia

Sun 12/07/15: Mathare United 1-1 Gor Mahia

Sat 21/02/15: Gor Mahia 4-2 Mathare United

Sun 19/10/14: Gor Mahia 1-0 Mathare United

Sun 23/02/14: Mathare United 0-1 Gor Mahia

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Shakava Haroun, Innocent Wafula, Amos Nondi, Francis Kahata, Godfrey Walusimbi, George Odhiambo and Maddie Kagere.

Mathare United: Levis Opiyo, David Mwangi, Martin Ongori, George Owino, Abubakar Keya, David Owino, Andrew Juma, Chrispin Oduor, Daniel Mwaura, Cliff Nyakeya and Derrick Onyango.