Good luck getting Eric Thames' cheer song from Korea out of your head

Eric Thames is ready to bust a move to his cheer song from Korea. (AP)

Eric Thames is back in Major League Baseball and he’s brought with him a seemingly endless supply of home runs.

But that’s not all. As the Brewers revealed to the public on Saturday, he’s also brought back a cheer song from his playing days in Korea that you’ll never get out of your head. Ever.

Seriously. After just one listen you’ll end up pacing your hallway humming its tune or singing its catchy lyrics. Check it out.

Yes, @EricThames had a cheer song in Korea.

Yes, it WILL get stuck in your head all day.

And yes, you will hear it at Miller Park. pic.twitter.com/x63baaLx28 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 29, 2017





Don’t act like you’re not singing: “Eric! Crush that ball!”

It sounds like the Brewers plan on blasting the song over the PA at Miller Park, so it’s only a matter of time before they won’t be able to contain themselves. Thames’ teammates are clearly in favor of that too, though someone might have to help them with the lyrics.

Special shout out here to Dan Kurtz, who covers Korean baseball over at mykbo.net. He was the first to mention the song and suggest the Brewers use it.

We’re not sure if we’ll be thankful for that a few weeks from now, but for now anyway we’ll keep singing along.

