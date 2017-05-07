Boxing: Golovkin - Canelo will not dominate me like he did Chavez Jr

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez should not expect an easy ride when he faces Gennady Golovkin, according to the unbeaten Kazakh.

Gennady Golovkin has told Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to expect a "very different story" when the pair meet in September, following the Mexican's dominant victory over compatriot Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The long-mooted bout between Canelo and GGG was announced immediately after a comfortable points victory for the former in Las Vegas on Saturday.

And Golovkin warned the 26-year-old he would not be in for such an easy ride on September 16.

"Right now I'm very happy and for us, Canelo and me, I'm very excited," he told ESPN.

"Canelo looked good – he dominated the whole fight. I think with me it will be a very different story. People understand the situation.

"Congratulations today to Canelo and his team."

Golovkin views the Canelo fight as a chance to silence his doubters after conceding he has perhaps not been at his brilliant best in recent bouts.

"For us this is the best fight," he added. "Last couple of fights Canelo has looked good... I've looked okay.

"That's why it's very interesting who wins in September."

Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya, meanwhile, says there has been global interest in hosting the blockbuster showdown.

"I've already had several calls from around the world wanting to stage this fight," he said. "I literally had a missed call from Dubai, a missed call from the UK. There's interest all over the world.

"Those negotiations, those talks, will start in the weeks to come.

"This is the most anticipated fight, right next to Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao, but the difference is this fight will have a lot of action, non-stop action."