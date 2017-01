Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Sony Open scores

Timmy: The crybabies from the left continue to whine about the big "L" they took on Nov 8. President Trump will be taking office in a few days, and I wish it was sooner. We need to undo the damage the liberal idiots have done to this country for the past 8 years. The liberal extremists just can't accept the FACT that America is tired of the leftist doctrine. Trump won, fair and square. And I don't want to hear about the popular vote....popular vote does NOT decide the next president. The extra votes she won were illegal voters anyway (California). Trump won you liberal losers! Continue to whine and cry in your safe spaces while the rest of us get to work making America great again.