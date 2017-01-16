Golf-Thomas romps to Sony Open victory in record style

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Justin Thomas overcame a slow start for a second straight day before five birdies in seven holes helped him wrap up a wire-to-wire victory in record style at the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday.

The long-hitting American clinched his fourth PGA Tour title, his second in a row and third of the young season, after firing a five-under-par 65 at Waialae Country Club for a stunning 27-under total of 253.

Thomas, who had opened with a magical 11-under 59 to take control of the tournament, signed off with a comfortable two-putt birdie at the par-five last to add yet another slice of golf history to his dominant week of multiple records.

His aggregate for 72 holes eclipsed the previous PGA Tour low of 254, set by Tommy Armour III at the 2003 Texas Open. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Peter Rutherford)