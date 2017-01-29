Golf-Spaniard Rahm eagles final hole for three-shot PGA Tour win

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Jon Rahm joined an elite group of Spanish champions on the PGA Tour when he eagled two of the final six holes to win the Farmers Insurance Open by three strokes outside San Diego on Sunday.

His final eagle was stunning, a multiple-breaking 60-foot putt from the fringe at the back of the green at the par-five 18th where his ball took a final turn to the left before dropping to spark jubilant celebration by Rahm and the watching fans.

The 22-year-old, who turned professional just seven months ago, covered his final nine holes in six-under 30 at Torrey Pines.

He carded a closing 65 to finish at 13-under 275, joining countrymen Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia as winners on the American-based circuit.

