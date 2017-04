Golf-Race to Dubai rankings

Mystic Dragon: Muslim men have sex with boys and other men all the time. But don't take my word for it. Ask a vet who served in Afghanistan or Iraq. Ask a westerner (non Muslim) who has lived in a Muslim country like Saudi Arabia. In their minds, "gay" is only wrong because those men love each other and aren't doing it just for the sexual release. Again, ask someone and don't take my word for it. This is definitely a truth that's stranger than fiction.