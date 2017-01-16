Golf-FedEx Cup rankings

Jan 16 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings
1. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614
2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1177
3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 754
4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 648
5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 643
6. (6) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560
7. (7) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481
8. (8) Russell Knox (Britain) 449
9. (13) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 411
10. (10) Luke List (U.S.) 382
11. (9) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 356
12. (39) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 335
13. (11) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 330
14. (12) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316
15. (14) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300
15. Justin Rose (Britain) 300
17. (33) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 288
18. (15) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 281
19. (27) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 281
20. (16) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 279
21. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 277
22. (29) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 276
23. (17) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 270
24. (18) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 266
25. (19) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258
26. (20) Anirban Lahiri (India) 241
27. (21) Paul Casey (Britain) 240
28. (22) Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 232
29. (23) Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 230
30. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 219
