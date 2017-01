Golf-FedEx Cup rankings

Robert: Hundreds gathered outside the white House to protest the order while millions of of law abiding Americans stayed home because they were working and taking care of their families and did not have time to support President Trump in person in Washington. Meanwhile, Chelsea Clinton, who worked for Clinton foundation, is out of a job because it could no longer provide countries like Saudi Arabia with favors in Washington when its doors closed. And her and her mother (Hillary) want to preach to us about values. Unbelievable!