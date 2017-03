Golf-FedEx Cup rankings

68nb01: Look, let's stop worrying about the disloyal RINOs. The only thing that MUST be done is to work toward defeating them with great primary candidates who are true conservatives. So, STOP CRYING and let's get to work and get this done. We will never reclaim our country when the RINOs in the legislature and doing everything they can to undermine our President who is the ONLY one who appears to care what happens to America.