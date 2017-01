Golf-European Tour South African Open scores

Truth: Oh please!! A lot of Trump supporters now have buyers remorse, especially since they know that they may not have health insurance. They hated Hillary more than they valued their own lives and now, when they realize their party doesn't have a plan, a lot of people may die!! What has your party ever gave to you? How and what have you ever gained as Republicans? The answer is zero!! I personally liked the Bushes, both father and son, but we have never accomplished or gained anything from them. I never saw a decrease on my taxes and more money sure wasn't in my pockets. When you vote Republican, you lose stuff, you never gain anything!! Daggonit, research the people who Trump put in his cabinet. Ask yourself why he is so in love with Putin and wants to emulate him. You didn't win with Trump. We all lost!! Dammit, do your research on the computer in front of you!!!