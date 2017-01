Golf-European Tour Qatar Masters scores

Cole: So, Mexico doesn't think they are being treated fairly? That is comical!!! We give millions in foreign aid to Mexico every year! 2013: $55.2 million 2014: $71.2 million 2015: $53.8 million 2016: $47.3 million And this is just looking back 4 years! How much foreign aid does Mexico give the US per year? Can anyone answer that? None. Period. In fact, if you google search "How much money Mexico gives the US?" .....The topic doesn't exist! So who has been getting the short end of the deal? The gravy train stops!!!