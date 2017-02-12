Golf-European Tour Maybank Championship scores

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Maybank Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur
-19 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 69 67 63
-18 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 67 68 67
-17 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 63 73 66
-16 Alexander Levy (France) 69 68 67 68
-15 Danny Willett (Britain) 66 67 67 73
Li Haotong (China) 71 69 68 65
-14 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 68 69 68
Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 70 65 70 69
-12 Shubhankar Sharma (India) 68 68 71 69
Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 70 69 66 71
-11 Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 66 72
-9 James Morrison (Britain) 70 67 74 68
Ben Leong (Malaysia) 70 71 69 69
Rashid Khan (India) 72 68 70 69
Shiv Kapur (India) 70 67 72 70
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 68 69 71
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 68 69 70
Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 73 68 67 71
Sam Brazel (Australia) 66 71 73 69
-8 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 66 72 70 72
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 66 75 68
Renato Paratore (Italy) 69 71 70 70
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 73 69 70 68
Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 65 75 69 71
Marc Warren (Britain) 63 75 72 70
-7 Robert Rock (Britain) 71 67 73 70
Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 70 72 67 72
Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 66 70 72
-6 Javier Colomo (Spain) 72 70 73 67
Paul Peterson (U.S.) 71 70 68 73
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 67 70 73
Scott Hend (Australia) 74 66 75 67
Lee Soomin (Korea) 67 73 71 71
-5 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 66 76 70 71
Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 68 68 69 78
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 72 71 70
Carlos Pigem (Spain) 72 69 71 71
Wu Ashun (China) 73 67 72 71
Liang Wenchong (China) 70 70 72 71
Marcel Siem (Germany) 66 71 73 73
-4 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 69 73 70
Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 69 69 73 73
Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 70 71 72
Nino Bertasio (Italy) 69 71 73 71
Chiragh Kumar (India) 70 72 71 71
Chris Paisley (Britain) 72 70 71 71
-3 Romain Wattel (France) 68 70 75 72
Gavin Green (Malaysia) 68 71 75 71
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 70 71 72
Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 70 73 73
Daeng Abdul Rahman (Malaysia) 73 67 71 74
-2 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 70 72 72 72
Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 70 72 74 70
Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 69 73 72 72
-1 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 69 73 72 73
Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 69 74 71
Danny Chia (Malaysia) 72 69 73 73
Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 67 73 73 74
0 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 69 70 73 76
Piya Swangarunporn (Thailand) 70 72 70 76
Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 69 72 75
Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 74 68 71 75
Jyoti Randhawa (India) 73 69 75 71
1 Todd Sinnott (Australia) 70 70 73 76
Koh Deng Shan (Singapore) 72 70 73 74
3 Gary Stal (France) 72 70 73 76
4 Keith Horne (South Africa) 73 68 74 77
Niall Turner (Ireland) 68 71 77 76
9 Arie Irawan (Malaysia) 66 76 77 78
