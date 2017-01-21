Golf-Canadian Hadwin becomes eighth man to break 60 on PGA Tour

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Adam Hadwin became the eighth player to break 60 on the PGA Tour, and the second in successive weeks, with a superb 13-under-par display in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California on Saturday.

Just nine days after American Justin Thomas fired an opening 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hadwin followed suit at La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event in the Coachella Valley where low scoring is a perennial factor.

The 29-year-old from Saskatchewan, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, reeled off six consecutive birdies from the second hole as he raced to the turn in seven-under 29, and then plundered five in a row from the 11th.

After narrowly missing a birdie attempt at the 16th, Hadwin struck a brilliant approach to five feet at the par-four 17th and coolly knocked in the putt to tie a PGA Tour record with his 13th birdie of the round.

He did well to salvage a par at the 18th, getting up and down from just off the back of the green, sinking a four-footer to remain at 13 under for the day and become the latest member of the '59' club. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Andrew Both)