MLB: Goldschmidt guides Diamondbacks, Nationals stay hot

Paul Goldschmidt led the Arizona Diamondbacks to a win in MLB, while the Washington Nationals' offense stayed hot.

Goldschmidt guided the Diamondbacks to a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday by collecting three hits with two home runs, five RBIs and a walk.

He is now batting .330 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and eight stolen bases this season.

Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman continued their good form to see the Nationals past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.

The New York Yankees rallied past the Chicago Cubs 3-2, the Cincinnati Reds crushed the San Francisco Giants 13-3 and the Baltimore Orioles overcame the Chicago White Sox 4-2.

The Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0, the New York Mets edged the Miami Marlins 8-7 and the Toronto Blue Jays got the better of the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.

The St Louis Cardinals thrashed the Atlanta Braves 10-0, the Boston Red Sox were downed by the Minnesota Twins 4-3 and the Kansas City Royals had a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.

The Houston Astros needed 10 innings to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6, the Detroit Tigers claimed a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics, the Los Angeles Dodgers were too good for the San Diego Padres 8-2 and the Texas Rangers overcame the Seattle Mariners 3-1 after 13 innings.

RENDON, ZIMMERMAN STILL PRODUCING

Nationals stars Rendon and Zimmerman continued their hot hitting. Rendon, who had a game for the ages last weekend, went three-for-four with a home run, two RBIs and a walk. Zimmerman, who has quietly been the best hitter in MLB so far this season, went three-for-five with a solo home run, and is now batting .433 this year.

STRASBURG HOMERS

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg helped his own cause with a solo homer.

MILEY HIT TWICE

Orioles starting pitcher Wade Miley was hit by consecutive line drives and lasted just 0.2 innings in his team's win.

YANKEES AT CUBS

It will be hard for New York (18-9) to follow up Brett Gardner's three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to storm past the Cubs (16-13), but the Yankees are playing great baseball right now. Rookie Aaron Judge looks like the real deal, which proves the Yankees' new spend less philosophy has paid off in a couple ways.