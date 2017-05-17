GM of the Year finalists; Penguins, Senators get ready for Game 3 (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota finds his place inside Smashville before Game 3.

• Pierre Dorion, David Poile and Peter Chiarelli have been named finalists for the NHL’s 2016-17 General Manager of the Year. Who wins? Poile, right? [NHL.com]

• Why the Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play could wake up now that they’re on the road in Ottawa. [Pensburgh]

• On the responsibilities of the Penguins’ defensemen in breaking Guy Boucher’s 1-3-1. [Tribune Review]

• Clarke MacArthur on his long road back from another concussion. [The Star]

• How Dion Phaneuf’s presence is helping the Ottawa Senators in their playoff run. [TSN]

• Awesome news about a big Senators fan: Jonathan Pitre’s stem cell treatment has worked. Pitre, 16, suffers from Epidermolysis bullosa, a disease that causes severe blisters to the skin. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Yeah, Nashville does look like a really great place to play hockey. [Deadspin]

• Forget catfish, some fan threw a skinned duck onto the Bridgestone Arena ice Tuesday night. [Tennessean]

• John Gibson did all he could to help the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2. [OC Register]

• NHL Network’s Steve Mears will be the new TV play-by-play voice for the Penguins as Paul Steigerwald moves into a communications/marketing position with the team. [Penguins]

• San Jose Sharks assistant coach Bob Boughner feels he’s ready to take the next step and become an NHL head coach. [Mercury News]

• Seth Appert moves on from RPI to head coach of the U.S. National Team Development Program. [USA Hockey]

• Hockey Town Tennessee? According to this t-shirt, yes. [Jeans and Ties]

• Looking at the U.S. women’s Olympic squad and it’s clear that defined roles were the key in assembling the roster. [FanRagSports]

• Rebecca Russo will be back with the New York Riveters. [Blueshirt Banter]

• On the journey to the NHL for Jaden Lindo of the Sarnia Sting. [Color of Hockey]

• “The Kontinental Hockey League is considering shrinking from 29 to 24 teams following years of financial instability.” [AP via Yahoo]

• Who would you rather take on your fantasy hockey team: Mika Zibanejad or Bo Horvat? [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, Showtime’s NHL All-Access show following the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final premieres this Friday: