The Glorious Heyday of the Met Gala

I miss the old Met ball. These days, the gala is a highly commercialized, celebrity-driven media circus that celebrates sensationalist preening by individuals who couldn’t be less interested in the museum, the exhibit, or the mission of the Costume Institute. They want to get their pictures taken and, in many cases, make a beeline for the back door to a waiting Escalade. Looking at the photos of those who choose to stay for the actual dinner, it all looks rather sloppy: a movie star frat house.

It wasn’t always that way. I know, because I was there.

The Costume Institute at the Met has been in existence in one shape or another since 1959. But it took the arrival of the legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland, as a special consultant in 1973, to bring it into the spotlight. Word has it that after Vreeland was unceremoniously fired from her pinnacle position as the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine at the age of 69, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis quietly campaigned for (and funded) a position for her at the Met.

The concept struck a responsive chord with Theodore Rousseau, chief curator, along with the museum’s director, Thomas Hoving. It was there, in the bowels of the museum, that Vreeland was given free reign to raise awareness - and money - for the Costume Institute. Beginning with a grand retrospective of the work of the couturier Cristobal Balenciaga, the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit became a jewel in New York City’s social crown.

Often, the catalogs of the exhibit were expanded into must-have coffee table books for the smart set - most notably Hollywood Costume: Glamour! Glitter! Romance! (Yes, the exclamation points were part of the full title of the exhibit, true to Vreeland’s own manner of speaking.)

Not unlike today, guests would arrive at the museum for cocktails in the Great Hall, bedecked in their finest designer gowns and jewels. Then they would proceed down an escalator into the dankness of the Met’s basement to see the exhibit. There, it was pure Vreeland: faceless mannequins, often with pantyhose pulled over their heads to further obscure their features, arranged in dramatically lit tableau. There was evocative music and sometimes even fragrance was pumped into the air. Regardless of the fashions being presented, it always felt like a delicious opium den.



Then the guests would proceed to the museum’s restaurant: a cafeteria, actually, that had been designed by Dorothy Draper and lovingly referred to as “The Dorotheum,” what with its large reflecting pool and birdcage chandeliers. After dinner, there would be dancing and further partying in the Temple of Dendur. And that’s where I would come in.

