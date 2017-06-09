Glass-banging Steelers kicker gets ejected from Penguins Stanley Cup game

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-0 rout of the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final warranted plenty of excitement inside PPG Paints Arena Thursday night.

One of those overly excited fans was Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The placekicker was enjoying the victory so much that during some scrums late in the game it prompted him to start banging on the glass, as many fans sitting down low do.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

That apparently was frowned upon by ushers and security people in the lower bowl as Boswell was promptly told to leave.

Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights! — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 9, 2017





Boswell wasn’t the only Steeler in attendance for Game 5. Ben Roethlisberger was once again in attendance, as well as members of the team’s offensive line, who were decked out in Penguins jerseys.





Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole didn’t suffer the same fate as Boswell when he attended a Penguins playoff game last year against the Washington Capitals. Cole was very exuberant in his support of the team, which included some glass banging. He wasn’t kicked out, however, and only told to not bang on a certain part of the glass by the benches.

That’s a lesson for Boswell in the future. Get yourself some Gerrit Cole seats and bang away.

– – – – – – –

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy

MORE FROM YAHOO HOCKEY: