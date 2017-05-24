Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) wins the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2017

Pierre Rolland won his first race stage since two years, and probably one of the most prestigious of his career! A member of a 40 riders breakaway, Rolland rode perfectly all day, staying in the wheels and saving himself until the last kilometres. Always a man on the attack, the Frenchman escaped 7km away from the goal and did not look back until the finish line.

The peloton is already looking forward to tomorrow’s stage, a short but intense one. The 18th stage will contain five climbs (two 1st category climbs, two 2nd category climbs and a 3rd category climb).

Behind the Cannondale-Drapac rider, Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) came in second at 24″ and Izagirre (Movistar) in third.





7’53” after Rolland, the Maglia Rosa group crossed the line, with all the favourites in it. Polanc appears now on the GC Top 10 thanks to his presence in today’s early breakaway. Landa (Sky) stays on top of the KOM classification, Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) is still the Ciclamino leader, and Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) stays in white.









1km Still a 25″ advantage for Rolland on the chase, it seems like Rolland will be today’s winner!

2km The gap slightly came down to 25″ as De Plus (Quick-Step) is working for Devenyns!

3km It is maybe a little late but Polanc for UAE Team Emirates is trying to push hard to come back on Rolland. The Slovenian is working for Rui Costa.

5km 29″ for Rolland, the chasing group is losing right now!

6km The chasing group is disorganised behind. The chasing group has to react to win in 6km.

6.5km The 30 years old rider from Cannondale-Drapac has now a 17″ gap on the chasing group, he may be today’s winner!

7km Rolland attacked and took a few seconds of advance on the chasing group! The Frenchman has an advantage of 12″.

10km The front group is now rejoined by the chasing group. About 15 riders are contending for the stage victory.

11.5km Izagirre, Van Garderen, Busato, Rui Costa, Woods joined Contiin front of the race!

12km Woods ( Cannondale-Drapac) joined Izagirre and Busato as Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) is chasing these three men!

13km The Italian rider has about 6 seconds of advantage on Izagirre (Movistar) and Busato (Willier), who are chasing the leader of the race.

14km After an attack from Izagirre, Conti (UAE Team Emirates) counter attacks, on his saddle, and takes a few seconds on the rest of the breakaway!

15km The first few attacks from Fraile, Polanc and Busato have been aborted.

17km Mohoric is done for the day! After his exceptional work, the youngster from UAE Team Emirates popped from the breakaway. Right after he is dropped, attacks start to sparkle!

???????? #Giro100 14km to go We’re in for a good final here… front group attacking one another, nothing sticking yet. Our 3 lads all there! — Team Dimension Data (@TeamDiData) May 24, 2017



19km Impressive work of Mohoric who is still setting the pace in the breakaway! The Slovenian is definitely on a good day, as he keeps extending the leading group, even if the peloton is coming back on him and the 24 riders in front. The pack is now 7’57” behind the first group, what means that Bob Jungels may still be in white tonight.

23km The road is going to go uphill all the way to the finish, it will be a tough end of stage. Difficult to predict who is going to take this one. Probably a rider that did hide all along the stage, such as Rui Costa, who is our favourite for the stage win.

