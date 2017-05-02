Gibbons dials into radio show after Blue Jays top Yanks 7-1

Toronto Blue Jays Ryan Goins hits a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare two-run sacrifice fly. Plenty of pop and pitching. Plus, a three-game winning streak for the first time in what's been a rugged season.

It all had Toronto manager John Gibbons feeling pretty frisky — so much so, he phoned into the team's fan reaction radio show after the Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-1 Monday night.

"First-time caller," he said from his office, without giving his name. But he did ask the host: "Is it the same bozos every night?"

OK, maybe it wasn't such a surprise. Smiling, Gibbons said the host inquired, "Is this John from the Bronx?"

Ryan Goins hit the first two-RBI sacrifice fly in the team's 40-year history to go along with his two-run homer, backing a strong start from Marco Estrada.

A pair of runs scored when center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury made the catch before running face-first into the padded wall. It was the first such play in the majors since Wil Myers did it for Tampa Bay against the Yankees in 2014.

"Pretty cool," Goins said. "I can put that in my back pocket."

The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept. 20, 2004, against Toronto in a game moved to accommodate a makeup date. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer for his 34th career shot off the Yankees, moving past Evan Longoria for most among active players. Chris Coghlan also homered for Toronto.

"A lot of guys did a lot of good things," Gibbons said.

Still missing injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays kept up their success against the Yankees, beating them for the 11th time in the last 16 meetings and outscoring them 82-44 in that span.

Estrada (1-1) pitched seven fine innings in his sixth start of the season. He gave up one run on seven hits without a walk, striking out five.

Luis Severino (2-2) was hit hard and left in the sixth.

Goins, who began the day with four RBIs this season, broke an 0-for-15 rut by homering in the second. In the sixth, he came up after Justin Smoak led off with a single and Devon Travis doubled.

Goins hit a long fly that Ellsbury grabbed. He fell to the warning track and, staggered, made a short toss over the head of 6-foot-7 right fielder Aaron Judge, who was backing up the play.

Travis alertly tagged up and scored from second behind Smoak without a throw. Ellsbury didn't need assistance and stayed in the game.

"It was quite a play," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It was unfortunate that they scored two runs on it, but it was a great play."

___

