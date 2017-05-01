Giants sign undrafted free agent offensive linemen Chad Wheeler and Jessamen Dunker

The 2017 NFL Draft has reached its conclusion. Fans of the New York Giants are still not satisfied. One of the most blaring issues the team faced in 2016 was their offensive line.

In the end, only one of their six draft picks was used on an offensive lineman.

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: April 30 through May 6

Davis Webb: Giants select California quarterback Davis Webb in third round of NFL Draft

Evan Engram: Giants select Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram in first round of NFL Draft

Dalvin Tomlinson: Giants select Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in second round of NFL Draft

Wayne Gallman: Giants select Clemson running back Wayne Gallman in fourth round of NFL Draft

Avery Moss: Giants raise eyebrows with selection of Youngstown State defensive end Avery Moss in fifth round of NFL Draft

Adam Bisnowaty: Giants’ fans’ thought Bisnowaty’s selection couldn’t come soon enough

The Giants traded up to select Pittsburgh’s Adam Bisnowaty. This means the Giants bypassed the perceived head of the offensive linemen’s class: namely Alabama’s Cam Robinson, Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp, Utah’s Garrett Bolles, and Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramcyzk.

Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross insisted the team didn’t deviate from its playbook when it came to the draft.

“We stuck to our board from the first round until the sixth,” Ross said. “We’re not going to reach. If we feel like there is a player of value and need at the right place and the right time, we are going to take him. We’re just not going to jump over players that we feel are better players who can contribute to reach for a perceived position of need.”

The Giants are hoping they found some offensive linemen after the draft. General manager Jerry Reese confirmed Monday the team signed two offensive tackles: USC’s Chad Wheeler and Tennessee State’s Jessamen Dunker.

Reese said Wheeler is “a talented player” who wasn’t drafted because of “off-the-field issues”. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. had Wheeler projected as the 15th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2017 draft.

Wheeler was offered a $20,000 signing bonus and guaranteed $10,000 of his base salary after the draft.

Kiper predicted Dunker would go in the sixth round. He is known for quickness and footwork. Dunker ran a 4.95-40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Teams have a bonus pool of $98,340 they can spend on undrafted free agents. Wheeler and Dunker are just two players signed after the draft.

According to sources, the Giants are bringing in a dozen unsigned free agents. Besides Wheeler and Dunker, the team is bringing in Clemson safety Jadar Johnson, Notre Dame defensive end Jarron Jones, Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph, Temple tight end Colin Thompson, and Iowa State cornerback Nigel Tribune.

Rudolph appears to be a player the Giants really covet. According to sources, he received a $10,000 signing bonus and $10,000 of his base salary guaranteed.

The post Giants sign undrafted free agent offensive linemen Chad Wheeler and Jessamen Dunker appeared first on Cover32.