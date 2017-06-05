Giants receiver Roger Lewis Jr. arrested, impaired driving

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) -- New York Giants backup receiver Roger Lewis Jr. was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence over the weekend.

Reynoldsburg Police say Lewis was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Sunday after his 2012 Audi was stopped for several alleged violations. The police report said Lewis was suspected of using alcohol. The report noted that a small amount of marijuana was found.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said the team was aware of the arrest in Ohio, but it had no immediate comment.

Besides the criminal charges, Lewis might also face a suspension by the NFL.

The 23-year-old Lewis was in New Jersey on Friday for organized team activities. He made the Giants as a free agent out of Bowling Green, catching seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Lewis was in the group of players that accompanied fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Florida for a much-criticized outing on a boat on the team's day off prior to a playoff game against Green Bay in January.

