Giants rally in 9th, hold off Mets 6-5 to stop 5-game slide

NEW YORK (AP) -- In dire need of a break, the San Francisco Giants got one.

Christian Arroyo snapped a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the Giants took advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past the New York Mets 6-5 on Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.

''Yeah, big win,'' Buster Posey said. ''Go home with some momentum and hopefully keep it going.''

Hunter Pence hit a tying single off closer Jeurys Familia in a four-run ninth that gave the Giants (12-23) their third victory in 11 games. Posey homered again and scored three runs for San Francisco, which headed home from a 3-6 trip with the worst record in the majors.

Since a comeback win over Miami in May 2015, the Giants had lost 133 straight games when trailing after eight innings - the longest streak in franchise history.

''Today, the ball bounced our way,'' second baseman Joe Panik said.

Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, driving a two-run double off the top of the left-center fence for his third hit.

Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save .

''It's good experience for Law to be in that situation,'' manager Bruce Bochy said. ''But I'll mix it up with the closing.''

Left-hander Tommy Milone hit an RBI single and was in position to win his Mets debut before San Francisco fought back.

Panik drew a one-out walk from Familia (1-1), and Eduardo Nunez hit a sharp grounder to third. With a chance to start a game-ending double play, Flores bobbled the ball and rushed a high throw to second base.

''I was just trying to catch it. Once I knocked it down, I didn't put myself in a good position to make a good throw to second base,'' Flores said. ''Just a little mistake cost us the game.''

Both runners were safe, and Pence followed with an RBI single through the left side.

After a walk to Posey, the 21-year-old Arroyo cleared the bases with a line drive to left-center and was fired up at second base.

''I think it was just a lot of frustration, a lot of pent-up aggression. It went our way one time,'' he said.

Familia, booed as he left the mound, was working for the third consecutive day - including a 6-1 victory Tuesday night.

The right-hander had thrown only 15 pitches combined in the previous two outings.

''He's used to coming back-to-back-to-back,'' Mets manager Terry Collins said. ''That was not the issue. He didn't have his command.''

Bryan Morris (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Jay Bruce homered and Curtis Granderson hit an early RBI double for the Mets, who led 3-1 before Justin Ruggiano's bases-loaded sacrifice fly for San Francisco in the sixth.

''Those types of wins can turn things around. It's probably just what we needed,'' Ruggiano said. ''Finally, we broke through. I think we all were ready to take a big exhale and smile a little bit.''

Giants starter Matt Cain allowed three runs - two earned - in five innings.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Posey homered in every game of the series, connecting in three straight for the third time in his career and first since June 2013. He is batting .345 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs in 39 career games against the Mets. ''I feel like I see the ball well here. It's a good batter's eye,'' Posey said. ''I enjoy playing here.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (strained groin) is expected to come off the disabled list Thursday and play against Cincinnati. ... CF Denard Span (sprained shoulder) was scheduled to play seven innings in his second rehab game with Class A San Jose. ... A day after Melancon (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, RHP Reyes Moronta was recalled from Double-A to replenish the bullpen. ... Slumping 1B Brandon Belt was rested against the lefty. He flied out as a pinch hitter with a runner on second to end the eighth, leaving Belt in slides of 0 for 18 and 3 for 31.

Mets: Hot-hitting LF Michael Conforto didn't start to rest his tight hamstring for two days in a row, including Thursday's off day. He had a pinch-hit single in the eighth. ... SS Asdrubal Cabrera was held out of the lineup for one more day to rest aching legs. Cabrera hasn't started since hurting his left thumb on a dive last Saturday, but that seems to be better. He pinch hit for the third straight game and struck out with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth. ... 1B Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) is expected to come off the DL on the team's upcoming road trip, Collins said. He hopes to get Duda back this weekend in Milwaukee.

