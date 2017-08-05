Giants promote Pablo Sandoval to replace injured Brandon Belt

Once thought impossible, Pablo Sandoval‘s return to the San Francisco Giants became inevitable last month when he was inked to a minor-league deal following his release from the Boston Red Sox.

Now it has become official. According to Giants beat writer Andrew Baggarly, Sandoval was promoted to the major league roster on Saturday to take the place of injured first baseman Brandon Belt.

Belt was reportedly suffering from concussion symptoms after being hit in the helmet with a pitch during Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was placed on the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday.

There was a lot of concern for Belt following the game given his extensive concussion history. Belt missed 46 games with a concussion in 2014 and missed the final 15 games in 2015 for the same reason. He also sustained a concussion during his playing days at the University of Texas.

The Giants will be cautious with Belt, just as they’re being cautious with Michael Morse. The veteran outfielder traveled back to Florida last week due to lingering symptoms from a concussion sustained during the Giants Memorial Day brawl with the Washington Nationals. There’s some concern Morse may never return to the field.

The unfortunate reality in sports is that the show must go on. An injury to one player means an opportunity for another, and though Sandoval would have preferred his opportunity to come any other way, there’s no doubt he’ll be looking to take advantage.

Now that his Boston stint has failed — he was released less than three years into a five-year, $95 million contract, leaving the Red Sox on the hook for the remaining $49.5 million owed — there were few options available for Sandoval to consider, and perhaps fewer realistic places that could offer such a quick opportunity at the major league level.

To return to the Giants, Sandoval was forced to apologize and rebuild a bridge he had blown up when he left following the 2014 season. At the time, Sandoval stated that the team had disrespected him during contract negotiations leading up to his departure. In his apology, Sandoval said he “always loved and appreciated the Giants organization” and had “learned his lesson” following his bitter departure.

Sandoval hit just .212 in 99 at-bats for Boston this season. He hasn’t fared much better during his minor-league stint, hitting .217 over 32 games between Triple-A and High-A. Perhaps a return to San Francisco will help rejuvenate his career, but it’s going to be up to Sandoval himself to prove he belongs.

