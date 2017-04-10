Giants' Posey struck in head by pitch, leaves game

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, left, checks Buster Posey on the ground at home plate after he was hit by Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Francisco. Posey was taken out of the game. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Buster Posey has left the San Francisco Giants' home opener after being hit in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona starter Taijuan Walker.

Posey was struck by an 0-1 pitch with two out in the first inning Monday and immediately went down. Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner sprinted toward the plate and manager Bruce Bochy was right behind. Posey got up on his own but exited the game, with Nick Hundley entering to pinch run and stay in the game as catcher.

Walker was booed at the conclusion of the inning.

