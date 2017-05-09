Giants place Mark Melancon on the disabled list

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list with a mild right pronator strain. There is no timetable for the right-hander’s return in what is his first time on the DL in his career.

Melancon, 32, has six saves and a 2.53 ERA with a 10/1 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings in his first season with the Giants. He inked a four-year, $62 million contract with the club in December.

According to Pavlovic, Derek Law is most likely to handle save chances in Melancon’s absence. Law has a 2.40 ERA with a 14/6 K/BB ratio in 15 innings. Hunter Strickland would be another candidate, as he owns a 0.82 ERA with a 14/7 K/BB ratio in 11 innings.

