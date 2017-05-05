Giants are a perfect fit for defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

The New York Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson as a possible replacement for Johnathan Hankins on the defensive line.

Tomlinson is the latest of defensive linemen taken in the second day of the NFL Draft by general manager Jerry Reese. Over the years, Reese has selected Linval Joseph (2010), Marvin Austin (2011), and Hankins (2013) in the second round. He also selected Jay Alford (2007) and jay Bromley (2014) in the third round.

Hankins departed for the Indianapolis Colts. Tomlinson, the Giants’ second-round pick, drew comparisons to Hankins. The race to the top of the NFC East may very well depend on this potential matchup. The only solid defense against the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line is the combination of Hankins and Damon Harrison.

Dallas’ offensive line had its worst performances of the season against the Giants. Since the Giants don’t have Hankins, the next best thing is to have a player with similar skillsets.

His primary job will be to help Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon and Harrison stop the run. Opposing offenses didn’t run directly at Tomlinson but he made them pay when he did. His ability in the run game is without question. However, Tomlinson still has a long way to go in the passing game.

He was surrounded by talent at Alabama. Tomlinson often went unnoticed on a squad with other NFL-caliber players. Despite the limited attention, Tomlinson still struggled against the pass. He doesn’t have enough burst to get the same leverage in the pass game like he does in the run. Tomlinson is not fast enough to take advantage at the point of attack and doesn’t have the footwork to take out an offensive lineman.

The Giants drafted an excellent defensive tackle in Dalvin Tomlinson. He has a combination of power, athleticism, and attention to technique. He is a very accomplished young man who graduated with a degree in finance in his redshirt junior season and a degree in financial planning last season.

Tomlinson impressed the Giants’ brass who raved that his interview as one of the best in 10 years. The Giants got this draft pick right.

