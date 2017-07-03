Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. adds another tattoo, and it's really random

Not unlike many people, Odell Beckham Jr. has a fondness for tattoos.

And he’s really loading up on them this offseason.

In April, the New York Giants star receiver put his love of Michael Jackson on display, getting the late pop superstar’s face inked on his lower right leg, and in May, he apparently got one on his rear end.

Now he has another one, and it’s pretty random:

Odell Beckham's newest tattoo. (Snapchat)

That’s rapper Lil Wayne, reggae legend Bob Marley and part of a Sports Illustrated cover photo, all in one tattoo on Beckham’s right thigh, above the Jackson artwork.

Random, right?

It’s probably coincidence, but the SI cover is from 20 years ago this week: it’s the issue from after the 1997 Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight when Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s ear. The cover screams, “MADMAN! A crazed Mike Tyson disgraces himself and his sport”.

There’s nothing from Beckham yet on why he got this particular tattoo, and why he chose to group these three seemingly disparate things together. And the partial SI cover might be the oddest of all; if it was part of the first time Beckham was featured on the front of the once-iconic magazine, it would certainly make more sense. But the issue that chronicled one of the most horrible things we’ve seen an athlete do to a competitor?

We’ve become accustomed to interesting decisions by Beckham, so we’ll just add this to the list.