Giants hire 2 assistant coaches, promote another

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Giants hired two coaches Friday and promoted Rob Leonard.

Leonard now is assistant defensive line coach, replacing Jeff Zgonina, who left the Giants after one season to become the 49ers' D-line coach.

Head coach Ben McAdoo also hired Bobby Blick to take over Leonard's previous job as the defensive assistant, and Pratik Patel has been hired as director of performance nutrition/assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Leonard joined the Giants' staff in 2013 after three seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, North Carolina State.

Blick spent the 2016 season as the director of player personnel on the Army football staff.

Patel has been the University of Oregon's sports nutrition coach since October 2014.

