Giants face Dodgers for fourth series of young season

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are reaching for first place. The San Francisco Giants are barely out of last.

The three-game series between the rivals that begins Monday night at AT&T Park -- the fourth series between them in the young season -- will have its share of suspense.

Are the Dodgers about to play as predicted?

Are the Giants finally playing as expected?

The Dodgers are scheduled to activate Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 3.10 ERA) from the disabled list to make the start. He last pitched April 29 against the Phillies, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings, before he was sidelined due to a dislocated left shoulder.

"Mac threw a simulated game a few days ago," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. "Went four (innings) and 60 (pitches). He's chomping at the bit. We expect him to be sharp and go out there and give us a chance to win."

McCarthy is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in four career starts and one relief appearance against San Francisco.

Matt Cain (2-1, 4.54 ERA) pitches for the Giants, who after dropping to 12-24 have won three in a row and four out of five.

Cain faced the Dodgers on April 24, pitching six innings of scoreless ball and holding the Dodgers to two hits and a walk to earn his latest win. He posted a 2.30 ERA in five April starts but has struggled in May, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) in two starts covering 8 1/3 innings.

In his career, he is 6-11 with a 3.42 ERA in 33 games, 32 of them starts, versus the Dodgers.

The Giants, built on pitching, have a mediocre team ERA of 4.44, but they are encouraged by their improved hitting, especially in a breakout 8-3 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Reds. That outburst helped Jeff Samardzija get his first win after starting 0-5.

"When the guys swing it like that and play defense like they do all the time, it makes the game a whole lot of fun," Samardzija said.

The Giants' season had been anything but fun until this past weekend, when San Francisco won three of four against the Reds.

"More than anything, you look at what happened in Cincinnati," said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, referring to a Reds sweep the previous weekend. "We got pummeled pretty good, to the point where that's embarrassing. We come here, they win the first ballgame so they've won four in a row now and had a lot of success against us. To bounce back and win three games in a row and pitch the way we did and really execute and win the way we did (Sunday) ... it was a good bounce-back."

Are they still bouncing? They will find out against the tough Dodgers, who split a four-game series with the Rockies over the weekend and remain in second place behind Colorado in the NL West. The Dodgers lost the finale 9-6 on Sunday.

"Today was one of those days where we had a lot of opportunities and didn't capitalize," Roberts said. "Against a good club like that, you keep them in the ballgame and they're going to crawl back."