Giants exercise fifth-year option on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

To the surprise of no one, the New York Giants officially picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

By picking up the fifth year option, Beckham will remain under contract through the 2018 season. He will make $1,839,027 in 2017 ($3,311,063 overall cap hit, including prorated signing bonus). His 2018 salary will jump to $8.4 million—the salary averaged of the third through 25th highest paid receivers in the National Football League.

Beckham, 24, is heading into the final year of his four-year, $10 million rookie contract. Once his rookie contract is up, he is expected to become only the second player in Giants franchise history to eclipse the $100 million contract mark. Quarterback Eli Manning is currently the only player with a contract greater than $100 million.

Beckham has certainly earned his keep. In 2016, he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career. Beckham led the Giants in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in all three of his NFL seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in all three season, joining Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor as the only players in Giants history to accomplish the feat.

Beckham broke numerous rookie receiving records despite missing the first four games of his rookie season. He was the first rookie to record 75 receptions, 1,100 yards, and ten touchdowns. He also broke the rookie record for highest average receiving yards per game (108.7).

Beckham is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with three straight seasons of 70 or more receptions, 1,000 or more receiving yards, and 10 or more receiving touchdowns. He reached the 3,000 (30 games) and 3,500 (35 games) receiving yards marks faster than any player in NFL history.

He also reached 100 career receptions (14 games), 150 career receptions (21 games), 200 career receptions (30 games), and 250 career receptions (38 games) faster than any player in NFL history.

