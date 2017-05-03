Giants’ drafted rookies, undrafted free agents, and tryout players to attend mini-camp

The New York Giants will hold their rookie mini-camp May 12-14 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

All six of the Giants’ draft picks (tight end Evan Engram, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, quarterback Davis Webb, running back Wayne Gallman, defensive end Avery Moss, and offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty) will be in attendance.

The Giants’ unsigned free agents and players who were granted a tryout for the team will also participate in the mini-camp. The players trying out for the team have not signed contracts. Some reports of players being offered deals are incorrect as the team hasn’t made any decisions on who they will keep.

The following are the unsigned free agents/tryout players who will participate in the Giants’ rookie mini-camp.

Josh Banks, defensive tackle, 6’3, 278 lbs., Wake Forest

Undersized for the position but showed flashes of ability to disrupt and make plays in the backfield. Banks served a three-game suspension in 2015 for an unspecified reason.

Armando Bonheur, offensive tackle, 6’2”, 305 lbs., Samford

Bonheur lacks the size NFL teams want for an offensive tackle.

Jessamen Dunker, offensive tackle/guard, 6’4”, 318 lbs., Tennessee State

Dunker is big and strong but needs to dedicate himself to the game. He needs to work on his technique and doesn’t play with the power required of his position. Dunker is a raw player that has tremendous upside.

Sam Ekwonike, offensive guard, 6’3”, 347 lbs., Coastal Carolina

Ekwonike has the size, strength, and mean streak required of his position. He’s a better athlete than one would expect from someone his size. He needs to work on his technique.

Jadar Johnson, free safety, 6’0”, 206 lbs., Clemson

Johnson has the combination of size and athletic ability. He has good instincts in coverage, has good range, and makes plays in the passing game. Johnson is better in zone coverage than in man. He’s not a physical run defender or tackler.

Keeon Johnson, wide receiver, 6’2”, 211 lbs., Virginia

Johnson is a big possession receiver.

Jarron Jones, defensive tackle, 6’6”, 316 lbs., Notre Dame

Jones is a large, strong defensive tackle who can stack at the point of attack against the run and shows flashes of being a threat in the passing game. His work ethic has come into question as well as his athleticism. Jones has tremendous upside but it’s still up for debate whether or not he wants to be good or great.

Calvin Munson, linebacker, 6’1”, 245 lbs., San Diego State

Munson was a three-year starter and team leader at San Diego State. He has the size but lacks agility. Munson is better covering the run than he is in pass coverage. He is a smart, physical, aggressive player.

Travis Rudolph, 6’0”, 189 lbs., Florida State

Rudolph runs good routes but lacks the size, speed, and agility seen at the NFL level. He can be counted on to block.

Evan Schwann, defensive end, 6’5”, 261 lbs., Penn State

Schwann got better towards the end of his collegiate career. He is big, smart, hard working defensive end. Schwann is better in run coverage than he is in pass coverage. He lacks quickness.

Shane Smith, fullback, 6’1”, 244 lbs., San Jose State

Smith barely touched the ball at San Jose State. He is a classic blocking fullback and a potential special teams contributor.

Nigel Tribune, cornerback, 5’10”, 190 lbs., Iowa State

Tribune was arrested for drunk driving during his senior year.

