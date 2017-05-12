Giants' Cueto and Reds' Feldman face off again

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto will attempt to add a 26th team to his list of career wins Friday night when he pitches against one of his former ballclubs, the Cincinnati Reds.

Cueto, who recorded 92 of his 118 wins in eight seasons with the Reds, will be facing his former mates for the second time in six days. He was outpitched by right-hander Scott Feldman when the two hooked up Sunday in Cincinnati.

The 31-year-old Dominican struck out 10 and limited the Reds to two earned runs (four total) in seven innings. However, the four runs were four too many against Feldman, who threw his third career shutout in a 4-0 win.

Cueto will be starting against the Reds for just the third time in his career. Other than Sunday's meeting, his only previous start against them came last May, when he was roughed up for six runs in five innings in a 9-6 win. He did not get a decision.

The second-year Giant has made five of his first seven starts this season on the road. He hasn't lost at home since last Aug. 30, a stretch of four starts during which he is 2-0.

Feldman hasn't lost at AT&T Park since 2012. That said, he has pitched in San Francisco only once since then; he held the Giants without a run in six innings of a 2-0 win for the Houston Astros in 2015. He has gone 2-4 with a 2.78 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against the Giants.

The veteran will be attempting to run the Reds' streak of wins over the Giants to five in the past eight days.

After bombing the Giants to the tune of a cumulative 31-5 last week in Cincinnati, the Reds had to go the distance to secure a 3-2 win in the series opener in San Francisco on Thursday.

It was no coincidence that the hot club (seven wins in the past eight games) beat the cold team (nine losses in the past 12 games) in the tight contest, according to Reds manager Bryan Price.

"When you're struggling, you almost sense an impending doom," Price said. "When you're playing well over an extended period of time, you feel good things are going to happen. You make the play you need. I know we're feeling good now."

After both starting pitchers -- the Reds' Bronson Arroyo and Giants' Ty Blach -- left a late 2-2 tie, Cincinnati won a battle of the bullpens in the series opener.

Reds shortstop Zack Cozart produced the difference-making run with an eighth-inning double off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland that plated Scooter Gennett.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was bothered by the fact that Cozart's hit came on an 0-2 pitch.

"It has been an issue," he said. "Those balls shouldn't get hit that hard."

Having ended a two-year run without a come-from-behind win in the ninth inning on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the Giants made a bid to duplicate the feat against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias.

However, after hits by Nick Hundley and Denard Span put the potential tying run at third and go-ahead run at first with two outs, Iglesias got Brandon Belt to fly to left field to end it.

The win was the Reds' 40th in their past 64 games against the Giants dating back 10 seasons. The .625 winning percentage is the highest for a San Francisco opponent over that stretch.