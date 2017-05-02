Have the Giants created a future quarterback controversy by drafting Davis Webb?

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was a Green Bay Packers assistant coach when Brett Favre’s “retirement” turned into a circus.

The Giants drafted California quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. No one is expecting a similar situation between Webb and current NFL quarterback ironman Eli Manning.

Of course, it is too early to tell. Much can happen between now and 2019.

2019 is the final year of Manning’s current contract. He will be 38 years old then. There are very few examples of NFL quarterback who performed at a high level at or beyond age 38.

Webb, on the other hand, will be 24 years old. He will be in his third NFL season and, more than likely, wanting to play. As of right now, he is the only quarterback the Giants will have under contract in 2020 (Webb will sign a four-year deal).

The question remains: what will happen if Manning still wants to play?

“Eli understands the process,” Giants general manager Jerry Reese said. “Eli is a very smart guy and understands the process. He knows that he is not going to play forever. He knows that it is our job to prepare for when he has finished his career here, so he understands that.”

No one expects Manning to behave like Favre did when the Packers wanted to move on with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. At the same time, the greatest quarterback in Giants history is now on the clock…at least, that’s how it looks.

Webb knows his job for the foreseeable future is to learn from Manning.

“I don’t know what my role is on the team yet,” Webb said. “Obviously, Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl MVP, so he’s one of the best and a Hall of Fame quarterback. So, I’m just excited to be in the same quarterback as him and we’ll see what happens. I’m just trying to be a great teammate first, be prepared from a week-to-week standpoint as a quarterback because I have a long way to go.”

McAdoo wanted to select Webb in the second round. He believes a rookie quarterback should learn by watching film and studying as opposed to learning while playing. Reese agrees.

“We would like for him to have a couple of years to be the caddie and learn the pro game and all the nuances of playing quarterback in this league,” Reese said. “But he has all the tools to play the quarterback, and we think that he has a high ceiling. Hopefully he can sit on the sideline, hold a clipboard, and learn the game.”

There are still many questions. What happens if Webb is a bust? What if Webb is not a bust and becomes ready to take the mantle? How will the team handle Manning if he declines? How will the team handle things if Manning is still playing at a high level in 2019? What happens if Webb is a quick study and grows restless with sitting?

It is too soon to answer any of those questions. The Giants can’t (or won’t) answer them now.

“The whole premise is that this guy can sit behind Eli for a couple of years—two or three years or however long it takes,” Reese said. “Let me get this straight, guys: we hope that Eli plays for a long, long time for us. Eli is our quarterback and we still think that he can play at a high level.

“But we do know that he is not going to play forever, so we are trying to make the best decision as we move forward for the rest of Eli’s career.”

