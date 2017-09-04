How Giancarlo Stanton's 2017 season has been worth more than $100 million

Giancarlo Stanton isn’t only in the midst of a Most Valuable Player-type season. He is turning in one of the most valuable seasons in baseball history, one worth more than $100 million.

Only a handful of players are capable of nine-figure singles seasons, and it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with ability. In Stanton’s case, it is relative to his $325 million contract, the largest in American sports history, and how he not only rescued the Miami Marlins from caving under the weight of it but put them in a perfect position to profit off it.

Consider this: When the Marlins looked at dumping Stanton in the recent past, the reaction from teams was either a snortle, a straight-up no thanks or an enormous discount, something to the effect of 30 percent of the remaining 10 years and $295 million on Stanton’s deal in some combination of cash or bad contracts taken back. In other words, pay down about $90 million.

Now look at Stanton. With nearly a month left in the season, he has hit 52 home runs. He is striking out less than ever. He has stayed healthy all season. In valuing a player’s contract, it’s worth asking: If he were a free agent this offseason, what would he get on the open market? A 28-year-old Giancarlo Stanton, coming off a potential 60-homer season? Ten years at $295 million, odd as it may seem, sounds like a bargain. Especially with the prices Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are primed to fetch after the 2018 season.

So right there, Stanton’s 2017 has made the Marlins at least $90 million – a tangible, real $90 million, and not some theoretical Wins Above Replacement-based dollar value. What takes Stanton into nine figures is that theoretical value, because if he is traded this offseason – and the Marlins, in need of a rebuild, really do need to take advantage of this unique opportunity to rid Stanton’s contract – not only will the acquiring team take on the full financial responsibility but it will be expected to send substantive prospect capital back to the Marlins. Maybe not one of the best prospects in baseball, but the Marlins have every right to go for Top 50- or 100-type players – guys whose future values are projected in the eight-figure range.

One of those and a couple more a tier below, and this season is worth well over $100 million. If Stanton’s trade market heats up – at least a half-dozen teams can afford him, and if Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, the new Marlins owners, agree to take back a bad deal for a better prospect haul despite the team’s fiscal woes, the pool of potential teams expands significantly – then that number could jump to $125 million, maybe more.

The idea of slotting …

1. Giancarlo Stanton into the 2- or 3- or 4-hole excites every team, and understandably so. Watching Stanton turn the game into his own personal playtoy since the All-Star break has been pure joy.

Stanton pre-break: .277/.360/.572 with 26 home runs, 58 RBIs, 39 walks and 88 strikeouts in 325 at-bats. (Which is all really good, it should be noted.)

Stanton post-break: .306/.415/.815 with 26 home runs, 53 RBIs, 30 walks and 49 strikeouts in 173 at-bats.

Which … wow. Yes, Giancarlo Stanton is homering once every 6.7 at-bats over the last six weeks. And with that, not only has he salvaged the value of an investment-gone-awful for the Marlins, he has likewise inserted himself into the actual National League MVP race, perhaps as the favorite at this point. Because the crowd for NL MVP is full of people who belong and lacking any clear favorite. There are cases to be made for a dozen or so players, some of which will be fair and are causing the current confusion. For example, how can anyone say …

2. Anthony Rendon shouldn’t be the MVP? He is hitting .300/.401/.533, one of just eight players this season to put up a 3/4/5 line. Seven are in the NL – Jose Altuve is the eighth, another reason he’s leading AL MVP straw polling – so that does nullify his case some. Thing is, none of those seven flash the glove Rendon does, and that’s part of the case in his favor, which is amusing seeing as his manager with the Washington Nationals, Dusty Baker, isn’t exactly the sort to regard the sabermetric case as convincing.

