Giancarlo Stanton more frustrated than ever with Marlins struggles

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t experienced a lot of winning during his career. The last time the Marlins finished above .500 came all the way back in 2009, a year before Stanton’s debut.

All that losing can take a toll on a player like Stanton. At just 14-26, the Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball. Only the San Diego Padres have a lower winning percentage entering Friday.

Stanton’s not too happy about that, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Before taking the field Thursday at Dodger Stadium, before the Marlins tossed another loss into the raging bonfire, Stanton said his frustration level is reaching new heights. “It’s probably the highest ever,” Stanton said. “It’s higher than me being the worst player on the field for a month, the worst player in the big leagues for a month, last year.”

Stanton has put up with quite a bit since he joined the club. He’s seen plenty of drama in the front office, and played for a number of different managers, including Ozzie Guillen. He saw the team try and build around him in 2011, only to trade away all those high-priced free-agent acquisitions a year later.

Perhaps there’s hope on the horizon. Owner Jeffrey Loria has made it no secret he’s willing to sell the team for the right offer, and a change in ownership could mean Stanton finally gets the support he needs.

At least, that better be the case. After signing his massive 13-year, $325 million deal in 2014, Stanton is linked to the Marlins though 2027. While that deal contains an opt-out in 2020, it’s unclear Stanton can even make it that long if the Marlins continue their losing ways.

